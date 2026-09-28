Mawra Hocane Celebrates 34th Birthday with Ameer Gilani

Mawra Hocane shared glimpses of an intimate birthday celebration at home with her husband, Ameer Gilani.

The couple exchanged affectionate messages alongside photos of a cake, flowers and colourful balloons.

Friends and fellow actors joined fans in sending birthday wishes.

Actor Mawra Hocane marked her 34th birthday with a celebration at home alongside her husband, actor Ameer Gilani. She shared photos from the evening on Instagram, showing a Marvel-themed cake, a large bouquet and colourful balloons.

The celebration was quieter than Mawra’s usual September birthday festivities. She wore a flowing baby-pink dress, while Ameer chose a blue shirt and camel-coloured trousers.

“Colours and promises…. b’day eve with my love,” Mawra wrote in her post. Ameer replied, “I’ll love you for a thousand more… happy birthday, my love.”

Maya Ali, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem, Aiman Khan and Mahira Khan were among those who sent her birthday wishes.

Mawra and Ameer appeared together in Sabaat, Neem and Agar Tum Saath Ho before marrying in February 2025. The couple are expecting their first child.