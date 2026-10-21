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NCCIA arrests main suspect in alleged Rs 35 billion fake US postage stamp scam

Babar Khan October 21, 2026
  • Faheem Akram allegedly sold more than five million counterfeit US postage stamps online.
  • Investigators identified 16 bank accounts allegedly used in the operation.
  • Authorities conducted raids at 35 locations across Punjab, Islamabad and Sindh.
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The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency’s Lahore Zone has arrested Faheem Akram, the main suspect in an alleged Rs 35 billion fraud involving the online sale of counterfeit United States postage stamps.

Details of the case were shared at a press conference by NCCIA Lahore Additional Director Atif Aamir.

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The suspect allegedly used a fraudulent website to sell more than five million counterfeit US postage stamps between August 2023 and September 2026. Authorities described the case as an international scam involving online sales.

Investigators identified 16 bank accounts allegedly used in connection with the operation. As part of the investigation, teams carried out raids at 35 locations across Punjab, Islamabad and Sindh.

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