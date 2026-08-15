Nawaz Sharif Calls Important PML-N Meeting in Murree Today

Nawaz Sharif has called an important PML-N meeting in Murree today.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz are expected to attend.

Senior party leaders and key federal ministers have also been invited.

Matters related to forming the government in Azad Kashmir are expected to be discussed.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has called an important party meeting in Murree today, bringing together the party’s senior leadership for discussions on key political matters.

According to sources, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz will attend the meeting. Key federal ministers and other senior PML-N leaders have also been invited to participate.

All newly elected PML-N members of the Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly have also been called to Murree for today’s meeting.

Sources said discussions will primarily focus on matters related to the formation of the government in Azad Kashmir. The party leadership is expected to consult on its strategy and other important political matters during the meeting.