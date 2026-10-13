Murad Ali Shah seeks China’s support for AI and flood warning systems in Karachi

Sindh’s chief minister visited technology facilities in Wuhan to explore cooperation on AI and smart governance.

A flood early-warning pilot for Karachi is among the proposed initiatives.

A memorandum of understanding with Huawei is expected in Shanghai.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has proposed cooperation with China on artificial intelligence, smart governance and digital infrastructure following visits to technology facilities in Wuhan.

Shah toured the Huawei City Operations Center and an AI Computing Center to explore how digital technology could support public administration and urban management in Sindh.

The proposed cooperation includes a flood early-warning pilot for Karachi. A memorandum of understanding with Huawei is also expected in Shanghai, although details of its scope, funding and implementation schedule have yet to be announced.

Wuhan’s city operations platform uses artificial intelligence, digital twins and integrated data to support urban management. Its applications include weather forecasting, flood control and monitoring water accumulation in urban areas.

The technology engagements form part of Shah’s broader visit to China aimed at strengthening cooperation in trade, tourism, culture and modern technology. The chief minister arrived with a provincial investment plan and travelled to Hubei after being received in Beijing by Pakistan’s ambassador and his team.

Water management has also been a focus of the visit. On October 12, Shah and a delegation of provincial ministers and senior officials toured the Three Gorges Dam on the Yangtze River.

Chinese officials briefed the delegation on hydropower generation, flood control, water storage and river management.

Shah said Sindh would examine elements of China’s experience that could be adapted to the province, including reservoir operations, flood forecasting, sediment management and freshwater storage.