Murad Ali Shah receives sealed Mir Raza inquiry report, cabinet to decide next steps

The Sindh cabinet will open and review the judicial commission’s report before deciding on its recommendations.

The four-volume report follows 15 hearings and statements from 49 people.

The findings remain undisclosed as Mir Raza’s family continues to demand a joint investigation team.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has received the judicial commission’s sealed inquiry report into Mir Raza’s death, with the provincial cabinet set to review its findings and decide on further action.

According to the chief minister’s spokesperson, the report will be opened and presented at a cabinet meeting at the Chief Minister’s House. Ministers will examine its contents before making a final decision on implementing the commission’s recommendations.

The findings have not been made public, and details of the commission’s conclusions and proposed measures remain unknown. The Sindh government will also decide whether to release the report.

Earlier, Additional Secretary of the Sindh Home Department Javed Abro received the four-volume report in a sealed envelope, sources said. Both the report and its covering letter were addressed to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Speaking after receiving the documents, Abro said the commission had handed its findings to the government, which would determine the next steps. He noted that while the inquiry proceedings had taken place in open court, the report itself had been submitted under seal.

The commission, constituted on August 24 to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mir Raza’s death, held 15 hearings and recorded statements from 49 people. Two statements were recorded through video link.

Mir Raza’s body was found in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area on July 29. His death prompted prolonged protests. An initial post-mortem examination was subsequently followed by the exhumation of his body and a second examination.

The inquiry was expected to clarify the circumstances of his death, including whether he was murdered or died by suicide. With the findings still undisclosed, Mir Raza’s family continues to call for a joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate the case.