Jemima Goldsmith Shares Wedding Photos After Marrying Cameron O’Reilly

Jemima Goldsmith has shared photographs from her private wedding to Irish-Australian financier Cameron O’Reilly.

The couple married after dating for around a year, having met through their work in films and documentaries.

This is Goldsmith’s second marriage, 22 years after her divorce from former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan.

Screenwriter and producer Jemima Goldsmith has offered a glimpse into her wedding celebrations with Cameron O’Reilly, sharing photographs of cherished moments from the private ceremony held a few days ago.

Goldsmith, 52, married the 62-year-old Irish-Australian financier after the couple had been dating for approximately a year. Their relationship began after they met through their involvement in films and documentaries.

O’Reilly is the son of the late Sir Anthony O’Reilly, the prominent Irish businessman and media tycoon who also played international rugby.

News of the wedding was initially shared by members of Goldsmith’s family. Her sister-in-law, Jemima Jones, who is married to her brother Ben Goldsmith, posted a photograph of herself and Ben dressed for the occasion. In the accompanying message, she expressed her happiness at celebrating Jemima and Cameron’s wedding with her husband.

The wedding marks Goldsmith’s second marriage. She was previously married to Imran Khan for nine years, from 1995 until their divorce in 2004. They have two sons, Sulaiman and Kasim Khan.

Although their marriage ended 22 years ago, Goldsmith has continued to speak publicly about Khan’s imprisonment and his treatment in Pakistan. Last month, she urged the British government to raise its voice over his detention, describing the circumstances as a “human-rights emergency”. She expressed concerns about his health, isolation and access to family members.

Goldsmith also attended the Pakistan-England Test match at Lord’s with Sulaiman and Kasim. She shared the hashtag #FreeImranKhan as her sons intensified their public campaign concerning their father’s imprisonment.

Her connection with Pakistan has remained strong since the years she spent living in the country during her marriage to Khan. In an exclusive interview with Geo News three years ago, she spoke warmly about her life in Zaman Park, Pakistani culture and society, and her affection for the country’s people and creative talent.

Discussing her filmmaking career, Goldsmith explained that she wanted to create a film celebrating the Pakistan she remembered: a place full of colour, beauty and joy. She said this was a different perspective from the portrayals of Pakistan and Muslims often seen in Western productions.

That ambition led her to write a romantic comedy featuring Pakistani actress Sajal Ali alongside Shabana Azmi, Lily James, Emma Thompson and Shahzad Latif, drawing on the country and culture she had come to know during her time there.