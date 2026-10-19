Maryam Nawaz launches second phase of laptop and scholarship schemes, says Azma Bokhari

Bokhari says the schemes reflect the Punjab government’s focus on education, technology and skills.

She accuses political opponents of targeting Maryam Nawaz personally over her growing popularity.

The minister criticises PTI’s record in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and expresses support for security forces.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has launched the second phase of the laptop and scholarship schemes, provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari said, describing education, technology and skills as central to the country’s future.

Bokhari said young people’s prospects depended on access to technology, artificial intelligence and practical skills. Containers, long marches and sit-ins, she added, offered no future for the country’s youth.

The minister said Maryam Nawaz was addressing the educational and social needs of Punjab’s young men and women with the same care she would give her own children. She claimed this approach was strengthening the chief minister’s popularity among young people.

Bokhari accused political opponents of repeatedly resorting to personal attacks because they felt threatened by Maryam Nawaz’s performance and public support. She also alleged that some of those who preached morality and values were motivated by hostility towards the chief minister.

She said Maryam Nawaz had demonstrated her performance through practical initiatives and was gaining international recognition for her work.

Turning to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Bokhari said the era of what she called “fake change” and empty slogans had ended. She blamed PTI for the province’s security situation, accusing the party of placing terrorism ahead of national interests and peace.

The information minister said Pakistan Army personnel and other security institutions were making sacrifices around the clock to combat terrorism. Criticism of those institutions at such a time, she argued, undermined the morale of the forces.

Bokhari added that the Pakistani nation stood firmly behind its security personnel.