Maryam Nawaz inaugurates special education centre in Hassan Abdal

The Nawaz Sharif Centre of Excellence for Special Education has begun operations in Hassan Abdal.

Maryam Nawaz visited classrooms, a music room and an activity room during the inauguration.

The chief minister met children with disabilities, listened to their performances and received handmade cards.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the Nawaz Sharif Centre of Excellence for Special Education in Hassan Abdal, marking the opening of the first such centre for children with special needs in Rawalpindi Division.

The facility has formally begun operations, providing a dedicated special education centre in an area described as remote. Maryam Nawaz entered the building holding the hands of girls with disabilities who accompanied her at the inauguration.

During a tour, she inspected classrooms designed for children with hearing and speech impairments and observed teaching methods used for students with congenital physical disabilities. She also visited the centre’s music and activity rooms.

In the music room, student Sawaira’s rendition of “Akele Na Jana Humein Chhor Kar” prompted the chief minister to turn back from the doorway and spend time with her. Sawaira also performed “Shab-e-Gham Mujh Se Mil Kar Aisay Royi, Mila Ho Jaisay Sadiyon Baad Koi.”

Maryam Nawaz sat among the children, joined them in singing a national song and offered them prayers and words of encouragement. The students presented her with handmade cards.

During a classroom interaction, a child named Sufyan asked for her WhatsApp number, drawing a smile from the chief minister.

An emotional moment followed when Ahmed Ali, a young boy born without arms and legs, spoke about his family’s concerns at the time of his birth. He told Maryam Nawaz that his parents had cried as they wondered how he would manage his life.

The chief minister and other attendees became tearful while listening to him. She embraced Ahmed Ali and posed for a photograph with him.

Calling the children “superheroes,” Maryam Nawaz praised their courage and resilience. During the visit, she also met a girl who had suffered acid burns and her mother.