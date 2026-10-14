Maldives president to visit Pakistan on October 20–22 after decade-long gap

President Mohamed Muizzu is scheduled to meet President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Pakistan and the Maldives are expected to sign around a dozen agreements to strengthen bilateral ties.

Regional developments and the possible revival of Saarc are likely to feature in the discussions.

Maldivian President Dr Mohamed Muizzu is scheduled to visit Pakistan from October 20 to 22, marking the first visit by a Maldivian president to the country in more than a decade, sources said on Wednesday.

The trip is expected to include talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a separate meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari.

Around a dozen agreements are expected to be signed during the visit as the two countries seek to strengthen bilateral relations. Details of the proposed agreements have not yet been disclosed.

The discussions will also cover regional developments, with the possible revival of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) expected to be on the agenda.

According to the sources, the previous visit by a Maldivian president to Pakistan took place in May 2015.