Maldives’ Mohamed Muizzu arrives in Islamabad for first state visit to Pakistan

Muizzu is accompanied by his wife and a delegation.

He thanked Pakistan’s government and people for their warm reception.

The visit aims to deepen bilateral relations and strengthen cooperation.

Maldives’ President Dr Mohamed Muizzu has arrived in Islamabad for his first state visit to Pakistan, expressing hope that his engagements will strengthen relations between the two countries.

Accompanied by his wife and a delegation, Muizzu thanked the Pakistani government and people for the warm reception and ceremonial welcome extended to them.

I am honoured to arrive in Islamabad for my first State Visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, accompanied by my wife and delegation. I extend my sincere appreciation to the Government and the brotherly people of Pakistan for the exceptional warmth and distinguished ceremonial welcome accorded to us. I look forward to fruitful engagements that will further deepen our bilateral relations, strengthen our partnership, and advance the shared aspirations of our two nations. @CMShehbaz — Dr Mohamed Muizzu (@MMuizzu) October 20, 2026

In a statement on X, he described it as an honour to visit Pakistan and expressed appreciation for the hospitality shown to his delegation.

Muizzu said he looked forward to productive engagements aimed at deepening bilateral ties, strengthening the partnership and advancing the shared aspirations of both nations.