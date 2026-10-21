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Maldives’ Mohamed Muizzu arrives in Islamabad for first state visit to Pakistan

Babar Khan October 21, 2026
  • Muizzu is accompanied by his wife and a delegation.
  • He thanked Pakistan’s government and people for their warm reception.
  • The visit aims to deepen bilateral relations and strengthen cooperation.
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Maldives’ President Dr Mohamed Muizzu has arrived in Islamabad for his first state visit to Pakistan, expressing hope that his engagements will strengthen relations between the two countries.

Accompanied by his wife and a delegation, Muizzu thanked the Pakistani government and people for the warm reception and ceremonial welcome extended to them.

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In a statement on X, he described it as an honour to visit Pakistan and expressed appreciation for the hospitality shown to his delegation.

Muizzu said he looked forward to productive engagements aimed at deepening bilateral ties, strengthening the partnership and advancing the shared aspirations of both nations.

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