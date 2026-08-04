Lahore Declares Local Holiday on August 4 for Data Ganj Bakhsh Urs

Punjab government announces a local holiday in Lahore on August 4.

District government offices will remain closed for Data Ganj Bakhsh Urs.

Punjab Civil Secretariat and provincial offices will continue normal operations.

Holiday applies only to district-level offices under the Deputy Commissioner.

The Punjab government has declared a local holiday in Lahore on Monday, August 4, to mark the annual Urs celebrations of the revered Sufi saint Hazrat Ali Hajveri, widely known as Data Ganj Bakhsh.

An official notification issued by the provincial government states that all district government offices in Lahore, along with departments operating under the administrative control of the Deputy Commissioner, will remain closed for the occasion.

The notification clarifies that the holiday is limited to district-level offices and does not extend to the Punjab Civil Secretariat or other provincial government departments, which will continue to function according to their regular schedules.

The annual Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh attracts thousands of devotees from across Pakistan, with special religious gatherings and security arrangements taking place in Lahore during the celebrations.