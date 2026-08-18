Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar Announces Faculty Jobs in Intensive Care

Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), Peshawar has announced faculty vacancies in Adult Intensive Care and Pediatric Intensive Care.

Positions are available for Instructor, Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor.

Applicants must have MBBS or an equivalent PM&DC-recognised qualification along with the required postgraduate credentials.

Applications must be submitted through registered courier service by September 1, 2026.

Lady Reading Hospital, Medical Teaching Institution (LRH-MTI), Peshawar, has invited applications from qualified medical professionals for faculty positions in Adult Intensive Care and Pediatric Intensive Care.

According to the recruitment advertisement, appointments are available at four faculty levels — Instructor, Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor — in both specialties.

Specialty Available Positions Adult Intensive Care Instructor, Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, Professor Pediatric Intensive Care Instructor, Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, Professor

Candidates applying for the positions are required to hold an MBBS or equivalent qualification recognised by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC). They must also possess a higher diploma or postgraduate qualification in the relevant specialty, such as FCPS, American Board Certification or another equivalent qualification recognised by PM&DC.

Eligibility for the faculty positions will be determined according to the prevailing PM&DC criteria. The advertisement states that candidates who do not meet the applicable PM&DC eligibility requirements for Assistant Professor, Associate Professor or Professor may apply for the position of Instructor.

Applicants seeking appointment as Instructor are also required to have cleared the specified examination in Intensive Care Medicine or hold an equivalent recognised qualification, as outlined in the recruitment notice.

Selected candidates will be offered a competitive salary package. Their employment will be governed by the rules and regulations of the institution under the Medical Teaching Institution Reform Act, 2015, along with subsequent amendments.

Candidates are required to submit the prescribed application form along with a detailed CV containing the names, email addresses and contact numbers of three referees. Applications must be sent through registered courier service, while applications submitted by hand will not be accepted.

The deadline for submission of applications is September 1, 2026. However, LRH has stated that the advertisement may subsequently be treated as a “Rolling Job Advertisement” until the vacancies are filled.

Candidates already serving as civil servants or working in another government service or institution will be required to resign from their existing position if selected for appointment at LRH-MTI.

Only shortlisted candidates will be invited for interviews. The hospital has warned that any attempt to influence or approach the selection committee will result in automatic disqualification.

The decision of the selection committee, after approval by the Board of Governors, will be considered final. LRH-MTI has also reserved the right to cancel the recruitment process at any stage.

Applications should be sent to the Human Resources Department, Lady Reading Hospital Medical Teaching Institution, Peshawar. Candidates can also contact the institution at +92 91 9211430 for further information.