KWSC records highest monthly revenue of Rs2.74bn in September

September collections reached a record Rs2.74 billion, bringing first-quarter revenue to Rs7.584 billion.

KWSC linked the increase to financial reforms, stronger recovery efforts and the resolution of billing disputes.

Recovery measures included disconnections for long-term defaulters and instalment facilities for recent unpaid bills.

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) collected Rs2.74 billion in September 2026, marking its highest-ever monthly revenue recovery. The figure brought total collections for the first quarter of the 2026-27 financial year to Rs7.584 billion.

The corporation said the improvement followed an expanded recovery campaign, with teams working across Karachi to collect outstanding payments and engage major consumers over unpaid bills.

Chief Commercial Officer Haris Sarfraz said closer coordination with industrial, bulk and government consumers helped verify outstanding amounts, settle payment disputes and improve recoveries. KWSC staff and outsourced personnel were deployed throughout the city to accelerate the collection process.

The utility also adopted different approaches according to how long payments had remained overdue. Long-term defaulters faced enforcement measures, including the disconnection of water connections, while consumers with more recent arrears received reminders and options to pay through instalments.

In a statement issued on Friday, KWSC Chief Executive Officer Ahmed Ali Siddiqui attributed the financial progress to reforms focused on transparency, financial discipline and stronger operational capacity.

He said the additional revenue would help fund improvements to water supply and sewerage services, alongside development projects.

KWSC urged consumers to pay their bills promptly and settle outstanding dues, saying regular payments were essential to strengthening the corporation’s finances and maintaining public services.