KSE-100 loses 814 points as late selling wipes out early gains
- The benchmark index closed at 165,151 after a late-session decline.
- Early buying lifted the index to an intraday high of 166,425.
- The losses followed a 453-point fall in the previous trading session.
Pakistan’s stock market reversed its early gains on Tuesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 index falling 814 points to close at 165,151 as selling pressure intensified towards the end of the session.
Trading began on a positive note, with buying activity pushing the index more than 400 points higher to an intraday peak of 166,425. However, the advance proved short-lived as the market lost momentum and moved into negative territory.
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Selling in the closing stages erased the earlier gains and left the benchmark lower for a second consecutive session.
On the previous trading day, the KSE-100 had declined by 453 points to settle at 165,966.