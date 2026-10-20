Pakistan Times
October 20, 2026   |   9 جمادی الاول 1448
Cricket Ban Imran Back to Jail US-Iran War 🪙 Gold Price 💵 Currency Rates ⛽ Petrol Price 🕋 Prayer Timings 🌡️ Today's Weather ✈️ Book Flight

KSE-100 loses 814 points as late selling wipes out early gains

Hira Shah October 20, 2026
  • The benchmark index closed at 165,151 after a late-session decline.
  • Early buying lifted the index to an intraday high of 166,425.
  • The losses followed a 453-point fall in the previous trading session.
WhatsApp Facebook Select Pakistan Times As Preferred Source

Pakistan’s stock market reversed its early gains on Tuesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 index falling 814 points to close at 165,151 as selling pressure intensified towards the end of the session.

Trading began on a positive note, with buying activity pushing the index more than 400 points higher to an intraday peak of 166,425. However, the advance proved short-lived as the market lost momentum and moved into negative territory.

Also Read:

Selling in the closing stages erased the earlier gains and left the benchmark lower for a second consecutive session.

On the previous trading day, the KSE-100 had declined by 453 points to settle at 165,966.

Add PT as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.
Select Pakistan Times As Preferred Source
FOLLOW US
WhatsApp Facebook X TikTok YouTube
Business News Prize Bonds Gold Price Currency Rates Petrol Price CNG Price Budget

Tags:


Top Headlines

                  

About | Privacy | Terms | Contact Us

Pakistan Times
Logo