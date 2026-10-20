KSE-100 loses 814 points as late selling wipes out early gains

The benchmark index closed at 165,151 after a late-session decline.

Early buying lifted the index to an intraday high of 166,425.

The losses followed a 453-point fall in the previous trading session.

Pakistan’s stock market reversed its early gains on Tuesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 index falling 814 points to close at 165,151 as selling pressure intensified towards the end of the session.

Trading began on a positive note, with buying activity pushing the index more than 400 points higher to an intraday peak of 166,425. However, the advance proved short-lived as the market lost momentum and moved into negative territory.

Selling in the closing stages erased the earlier gains and left the benchmark lower for a second consecutive session.

On the previous trading day, the KSE-100 had declined by 453 points to settle at 165,966.