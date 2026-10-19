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KP people have rejected politics of unrest, says Amir Muqam

Usman Malik October 19, 2026
  • Muqam claims the response to PTI’s protest call shows public preference for peace and development.
  • He accuses PTI of failing to deliver despite receiving three mandates to govern the province.
  • The minister says KP residents’ sacrifices against terrorism must be recognised.
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Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Amir Muqam has said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa want peace, development and prosperity, claiming that the response to PTI’s protest call reflected a rejection of political unrest.

Addressing a rally in Swat, Muqam said the absence of public support for the protest showed that residents preferred progress to confrontation. He described the province’s people as politically aware and capable of deciding their own priorities.

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“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is not anyone’s personal property,” he said, adding that the public wanted development rather than what he called the “politics of chaos”.

Criticising PTI’s record in government, Muqam said the party had received the mandate to govern the province three times but had failed to meet public expectations. He alleged that corruption and administrative mismanagement had marked its tenure and that KP had suffered over the past 13 years.

The minister also claimed that residents were welcoming the federal government’s initiatives in the province.

Muqam paid tribute to the people of KP for their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, saying their contributions must not be overlooked. He said residents deserved lasting peace and opportunities for economic progress.

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