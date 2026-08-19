KP CM Sohail Afridi Urges PTI Workers Not to Gather Outside Shifa Hospital for Imran Khan

KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has urged PTI supporters not to gather outside Shifa Hospital.

He said the commitment made by PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja should be respected by every party worker.

Afridi called for patience and restraint, saying Imran Khan’s health and well-being must remain the priority.

He said supporters could fully mobilise once Imran Khan recovers, but no gathering should take place around the hospital.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers and supporters not to gather outside Shifa Hospital, stressing that any such activity should be avoided in the interest of Imran Khan.

In a message to PTI supporters, Afridi referred to a commitment made by PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja that party workers would not assemble around the hospital.

CM KPK @SohailAfridiISF has urged PTI supporters not to gather outside Shifa Hospital, emphasizing that such a step should be avoided for the sake of Imran Khan. pic.twitter.com/K8tjFwxzA2 — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) August 18, 2026

He said the party stood by that commitment and every PTI worker should respect it. Afridi urged supporters to avoid taking any step that could create difficulties or undermine the dignity of the judiciary, the hospital, Imran Khan or PTI.

The KP chief minister said Imran Khan’s life and health were important to millions of Pakistanis and that supporters wanted to see the former prime minister healthy. He described Khan as a source of hope for millions and said no action should be taken that could potentially cause him harm.

Afridi called on PTI workers to demonstrate patience and restraint while Imran Khan undergoes medical care. He said supporters should wait for his health to improve rather than gathering around the hospital.

He added that once Imran Khan recovers and comes out, PTI supporters would have the opportunity to stand with him in full force, including through political gatherings and rallies.

For the time being, however, Afridi stressed that supporters should honour the commitment made by the party leadership and stay away from the area surrounding Shifa Hospital.