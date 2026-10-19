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Karachi Port receives 108,277 tonnes of fertiliser aboard four ships

Babar Khan October 19, 2026
  • Four ships delivered 108,277 metric tonnes of fertiliser to Karachi Gateway Terminal.
  • Karachi Port Trust said the consignment was unloaded within a short period.
  • Experts highlighted the importance of timely DAP supplies for Pakistan’s rabi crops.
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Karachi Port has received 108,277 metric tonnes of fertiliser aboard four large vessels, supporting supplies for Pakistan’s agricultural sector.

The ships berthed at Karachi Gateway Terminal, where the cargo was unloaded within a short period, according to the Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

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Agricultural experts said diammonium phosphate (DAP) fertiliser was particularly important for the country’s rabi crops. They added that timely handling of fertiliser shipments would help support crop production and strengthen food security.

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