CDWP Approves Rs5.7 Billion Sports Infrastructure Package for South Asian Games

The CDWP has approved Rs5.7 billion to upgrade sports infrastructure ahead of the South Asian Games.

Facilities at the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad and other cities will be brought up to international competition standards.

IPC Secretary Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani says the projects will be implemented and completed within the stipulated timeframe.

Pakistan’s preparations for the South Asian Games have gained momentum after the Central Development Working Party approved a Rs5.7 billion package for upgrading sports infrastructure.

The approval was granted during a CDWP meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal. The funding will support the renovation and improvement of facilities at the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad, as well as selected sports venues in other cities.

The development programme is intended to bring the designated venues in line with the technical and operational standards required to host events during the regional sporting competition.

Inter-Provincial Coordination Secretary Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani described the approval as a significant milestone in Pakistan’s preparations for the Games.

He said the authorities would ensure the timely implementation of all approved projects and complete the required infrastructure upgrades within the stipulated schedule.