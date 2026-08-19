Imran Khan’s Sister Noreen Niazi Enters Adiala Jail for Meeting as Aleema Khan Welcomes SC Relief

Noreen Niazi has entered Adiala Jail after receiving permission to meet her brother Imran Khan.

Aleema Khan welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to shift Imran Khan to Shifa International Hospital for medical evaluation and treatment.

Imran Khan’s family said they were awaiting the Supreme Court’s written order before proceeding to Adiala Jail.

Noreen expressed gratitude to Allah and the Supreme Court after being allowed to meet her brother following a prolonged gap.

Imran Khan’s sister Noreen Niazi has entered Adiala Jail after being granted permission to meet the jailed former prime minister following a prolonged period without a meeting.

Speaking before the meeting, Noreen expressed relief and gratitude, saying the family had waited for months for an opportunity to see Imran Khan.

BREAKING: IMRAN KHAN’S SISTER NOREEN NIAZI ENTERS ADIALA JAIL



Imran Khan’s sister Noreen Niazi has been granted permission to meet the jailed former Pakistan PM. Noreen Niazi has entered Adiala Jail to meet Imran Khan.



The development comes as Pakistan’s Supreme Court has… pic.twitter.com/sJx91blP6C — Subodh Kumar (@kumarsubodh_) August 18, 2026

“Thanks to Allah. Allah has answered our prayers. People around the world were praying, and Alhamdulillah, today Allah has granted us this relief,” she said.

Noreen also expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court, saying the family had been making repeated rounds of the courts for a long time while seeking relief.

“We will also thank the Supreme Court today. Above all, I am grateful to Allah,” she said.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision regarding the PTI founder’s medical treatment, under which he is to be shifted to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad.

Aleema Khan welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision given on Imran Khan’s treatment, of shifting him to Shifa International Hospital, Islamabad.

They await the court’s written orders as they leave the premises to go to Adiala jail, and spoke briefly to the press.… pic.twitter.com/6ypBaBuBuc — PTI Canada Official (@PTIOfficialCA) August 18, 2026

Speaking briefly to reporters as she left the court premises, Aleema said the family was awaiting the Supreme Court’s written orders. She and other family members were subsequently heading towards Adiala Jail.

The developments came after the Supreme Court ordered Imran Khan’s transfer to Shifa International Hospital for medical evaluation and treatment.