Hasan Nawaz, Arafat Minhas lead Pakistan recovery to set England 303-run target

Pakistan recovered from 133 for five to finish on 302 for nine in Rawalpindi.

Hasan Nawaz scored 79, Arafat Minhas added 59 and Faheem Ashraf contributed 39.

Sonny Baker claimed three wickets for England after Harry Brook chose to bowl.

Half-centuries from Hasan Nawaz and Arafat Minhas helped Pakistan overcome an early collapse to post 302 for nine against England in the second match of the tri-nation ODI series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The hosts were struggling at 133 for five before Hasan and Arafat rebuilt the innings, while Faheem Ashraf’s late hitting helped lift the total beyond 300 and set England a target of 303.

England captain Harry Brook’s decision to bowl brought an immediate reward when Gus Atkinson dismissed Fakhar Zaman for a first-ball duck, with Joe Root completing the catch.

Saim Ayub scored eight before being caught by Sam Curran off Sonny Baker, leaving Pakistan at 31 for two. Babar Azam tried to steady the innings but was bowled by Will Jacks for 34 from 52 deliveries.

Salman Ali Agha, who scored a century in Pakistan’s opening victory over Sri Lanka, fell to Adil Rashid for 16. Saad Baig added 35, but his departure left Pakistan five wickets down with only 133 on the board.

Hasan then led the fightback with 79 from 74 balls, hitting five fours and four sixes. His attacking approach eased the pressure on Pakistan and forced England’s bowlers onto the defensive.

Arafat provided valuable support as the pair took the score to 211 before Jamie Overton dismissed Hasan for the sixth wicket.

With Pakistan’s innings back on course, Arafat completed his half-century and increased the scoring rate in the closing stages. He made 59 before Brook caught him off Baker.

Faheem maintained the momentum with 39 before falling to Curran, with Jacks taking the catch. Shaheen Shah Afridi contributed 10, while Haris Rauf finished unbeaten on four as Pakistan completed their 50 overs on 302 for nine.

Baker led England’s attack with three wickets, followed by Atkinson with two. Jacks, Overton, Rashid and Curran claimed one wicket each.

Pakistan entered the match after beating Sri Lanka by 37 runs in the series opener, where Salman’s century helped secure victory. Matches in the tri-nation tournament are being played in Rawalpindi and Lahore.