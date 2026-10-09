Gold price in Pakistan jumps Rs5,900 to Rs440,936 per tola

Gold rose to Rs440,936 per tola on Friday, tracking gains in the international market.

The price of 10 grams increased by Rs5,058 to Rs378,031.

Silver gained Rs144 to reach Rs6,512 per tola.

Gold prices in Pakistan climbed sharply on Friday, with the per-tola rate rising by Rs5,900 to Rs440,936 as international bullion prices moved higher.

According to rates released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs5,058 to Rs378,031.

The latest rise followed a smaller gain on Thursday, when gold advanced by Rs600 to settle at Rs435,036 per tola.

In the international market, gold increased by $59 to reach $4,184 per ounce, driving the upward movement in domestic prices.

Silver prices also rose, gaining Rs144 to reach Rs6,512 per tola.