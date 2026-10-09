Gold price in Pakistan jumps Rs5,900 to Rs440,936 per tola
- Gold rose to Rs440,936 per tola on Friday, tracking gains in the international market.
- The price of 10 grams increased by Rs5,058 to Rs378,031.
- Silver gained Rs144 to reach Rs6,512 per tola.
Gold prices in Pakistan climbed sharply on Friday, with the per-tola rate rising by Rs5,900 to Rs440,936 as international bullion prices moved higher.
According to rates released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs5,058 to Rs378,031.
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The latest rise followed a smaller gain on Thursday, when gold advanced by Rs600 to settle at Rs435,036 per tola.
In the international market, gold increased by $59 to reach $4,184 per ounce, driving the upward movement in domestic prices.
Silver prices also rose, gaining Rs144 to reach Rs6,512 per tola.