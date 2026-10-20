Gold price drops Rs3,600 per tola in Pakistan

Gold fell to Rs435,436 per tola after a Rs3,600 decline.

The price of 10 grams dropped by Rs3,086 to Rs373,316.

International gold prices fell $36 per ounce, while local silver rates held steady.

Gold prices in Pakistan fell on Tuesday, with 24-karat gold losing Rs3,600 per tola as international bullion prices also declined.

According to the All Sarafa Market and Jewellers Association, the decrease brought the local price of gold to Rs435,436 per tola. The rate for 10 grams of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs3,086 to Rs373,316.

In the international market, gold slipped by $36 per ounce to $4,129.

Silver prices remained unchanged in Pakistan, with 24-karat silver trading at Rs6,234 per tola.