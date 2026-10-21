Gandapur tells Salman Akram Raja KP lawmakers need no ‘loyalty certificates’

Gandapur demands names and evidence behind allegations of an internal conspiracy.

Questions who authorised a reported party investigation and an acting KP president’s appointment.

Says KP workers and lawmakers stood by Imran Khan through arrests and political hardship.

PTI leader and former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur has rejected remarks by party Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, saying the province’s lawmakers do not need “loyalty certificates” and challenging him to identify those allegedly conspiring within the party.

In a strongly worded statement, Gandapur described Raja’s comments as regrettable, irresponsible and harmful to party unity at a time when PTI was facing extraordinary political difficulties.

He said the party belonged to Imran Khan and no individual had the authority to judge the political loyalty of its members or label them traitors. Loyalty, he added, should be measured through years of struggle, sacrifice and practical work rather than the preferences of a few people.

Responding to Raja’s references to “undemocratic decision-makers” and an alleged group conspiracy, Gandapur demanded clarity about who was being accused.

He asked Raja to name the lawmakers allegedly attempting to choose the provincial president or the next chief minister without approval from Imran Khan or the party’s political committee, and to present evidence supporting the claim.

Gandapur also challenged the allegation that a group had cut off contact with Sohail Afridi and his team, allegedly creating conditions for an emergency and governor’s rule. He questioned the basis for making such a serious accusation.

Turning to Raja’s mention of an investigation, the former chief minister asked who had ordered it and which authorised party forum was conducting the proceedings. He also questioned why party members had not been informed if an inquiry was underway.

Gandapur expressed support for PTI’s KP President Junaid Akbar, describing him as “our brother” and saying the party was praying for his early recovery.

However, he sought an explanation over the reported appointment of Ali Asghar Khan as acting provincial president during Akbar’s absence. He asked who had authorised the appointment and where its formal notification was.

Defending the province’s party organisation, Gandapur said KP’s workers and elected representatives had consistently supported Imran Khan. Despite arrests, violence and severe hardship following May 9, he said, they had remained committed to their leader and political ideology.

He added that these workers and representatives had won the 2024 elections, defended their mandate and continued to carry the party flag under difficult circumstances.

Gandapur also questioned the contribution of some central office-bearers during repeated marches towards Islamabad, saying their presence and practical involvement at critical moments had fallen short of workers’ expectations. He said they should also account for their role before the party.