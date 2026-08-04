Farooq Abdullah Blames Modi Government for Security Failures After Kulgam Killings

Farooq Abdullah questions the Modi government’s claims of normalcy in IIOJK.

Rejects attempts to link the Kulgam attack to Pakistan without evidence.

Calls for an independent investigation into the killings of labourers.

Says Kashmir’s statehood issue cannot be ignored amid ongoing violence.

Former Chief Minister of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) Farooq Abdullah has sharply criticised the Indian government over the recent killing of labourers in Kulgam, holding the Modi administration responsible for what he described as continued security failures in the region.

Speaking in an interview with Indian media, Abdullah rejected attempts by government officials and sections of the Indian media to immediately blame Pakistan for the incident. He questioned the official narrative, saying such allegations fail to answer key questions about the deteriorating security situation in the occupied territory.

Challenging the government’s repeated claims that normalcy has returned to Kashmir, Abdullah asked how such attacks continue to occur if terrorism has truly been eliminated. He also questioned how attackers are able to operate if India’s borders are under strict surveillance and security control.

The National Conference leader further pointed to what he described as a recurring pattern, saying violent incidents often coincide with renewed demands for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood and special constitutional status. He described the Kulgam attack, which came shortly after protests at Jantar Mantar calling for statehood, as highly suspicious and deserving of thorough scrutiny.

Abdullah demanded a transparent, impartial and credible investigation into the killings instead of what he called politically motivated attempts to shape the narrative. He also criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of pursuing political interests at the expense of peace and stability in Kashmir, while questioning why statehood has not been restored if the situation is genuinely normal.

Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also called for dialogue and negotiations, saying meaningful engagement remains essential for achieving lasting peace in the region.

Meanwhile, India’s main opposition Congress party declined to endorse claims of a “foreign hand” behind the Kulgam attack, distancing itself from the BJP government’s narrative.