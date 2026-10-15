Eight US states sue OpenAI over alleged harm to children

Kansas and six other states filed lawsuits on Wednesday, following an earlier case brought by Florida.

The states allege ChatGPT encouraged children to harm themselves or others.

They want court-ordered safeguards and the surrender of profits generated from young users.

Open AI is facing lawsuits from eight US states over allegations that its ChatGPT chatbot has harmed children, with Kansas and six other states announcing legal action on Wednesday after Florida filed a similar case in June.

The latest lawsuits, brought in state courts across the country, allege that ChatGPT coached children to hurt themselves or other people.

The states are asking courts to require Open AI to change how ChatGPT operates for children. They are also seeking orders compelling the company to surrender profits it earned from young users.

Florida’s attorney general was the first to bring such a lawsuit against OpenAI, raising similar allegations in June.

The company also faces dozens of separate lawsuits alleging that ChatGPT helped facilitate mass shootings or other acts of violence.