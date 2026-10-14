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Dar urges expanded legal migration opportunities in meeting with EU commissioner

Sara Ahmed October 14, 2026
  • Dar and Magnus Brunner discussed stronger cooperation on migration and mobility.
  • Dar called for more legal pathways for skilled Pakistani workers and professionals.
  • Brunner acknowledged Pakistan’s progress in curbing irregular migration.
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Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar called for greater legal migration opportunities for Pakistani skilled workers and professionals during a meeting with European Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The discussions focused on strengthening cooperation on migration and mobility, a key pillar of the Pakistan–European Union Strategic Engagement Plan adopted in 2019.

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Dar outlined Pakistan’s efforts to curb irregular migration and tackle migrant smuggling and human trafficking. He stressed that these measures should be supported by expanded opportunities for Pakistanis to work abroad through legal channels.

Brunner appreciated Pakistan’s progress in addressing irregular migration and acknowledged the potential to broaden legal migration pathways.

Reviewing recent engagements between Pakistan and the EU, Dar expressed satisfaction with the positive momentum in bilateral relations. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening the partnership and voiced hope that Brunner’s visit would deliver practical results benefiting both sides.

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