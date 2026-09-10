Cargo Ship Fire at China’s Qingdao Shipyard Kills 25

Twenty-five people were killed after a fire erupted aboard the Liberia-flagged Ocean Melody in Qingdao.

Twelve of the 42 people onboard were safely evacuated, while five injured individuals remain in stable condition.

Chinese authorities have ordered an urgent investigation and stronger measures to prevent similar disasters.

At least 25 people were killed after a foreign-flagged cargo ship caught fire while undergoing repairs at a state-owned shipyard in the eastern Chinese port city of Qingdao.

The vessel, identified as the Ocean Melody, was docked at the Qingdao Beihai Shipyard for repair and inspection work when the blaze erupted at around 11:15am local time. The 20-year-old dry bulk carrier was sailing under the Liberian flag.

A total of 42 people were aboard the ship when the fire broke out. Emergency teams safely evacuated 12 people, while five others were injured and taken to hospital. Their condition was reported to be stable.

Firefighters and rescue workers battled the flames for more than three hours before bringing the blaze under control at approximately 2:30pm.

The Ocean Melody had arrived at the Qingdao shipyard on August 31 and remained docked there until the incident. The facility is operated by Beihai Shipbuilding, part of the state-controlled China State Shipbuilding Corporation.

Chinese President Xi Jinping directed authorities to intensify rescue operations, support those affected and conduct a swift investigation into the cause of the fire. He also called for accountability and stronger preventive measures to avoid similar major accidents.

Premier Li Qiang instructed emergency teams to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured and take steps to prevent any secondary disaster at the site.

Authorities have yet to announce the cause of the fire, and an official investigation is underway.