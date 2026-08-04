Balochistan Schools to Operate Six Days a Week as Saturday Holiday Ends

Balochistan government abolishes Saturday holiday for all schools.

Government and private schools to remain open from Monday to Saturday.

New schedule applies to Education Department offices as well.

Six-day working week to continue until further orders.

The Balochistan government has announced that all government and private schools across the province will now operate six days a week, officially ending the Saturday holiday.

According to a notification issued by Secretary School Education Lal Jan Jafar, educational institutions throughout Balochistan will remain open from Monday to Saturday under the revised weekly schedule.

The notification states that all previous directives regarding the working days of schools have been withdrawn. The newly introduced six-day academic week will remain in force until further orders.

The revised schedule will also apply to all offices operating under the School Education Department, in addition to government and private educational institutions affiliated with the department.

The provincial government said the decision has been implemented following the approval of the competent authority and will take immediate effect.