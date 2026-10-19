Babar Azam becomes fifth Pakistani batter to reach 16,000 international runs

Babar reached the milestone during his 45-run innings against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

He joins Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Yousuf, Younis Khan and Javed Miandad in the 16,000-run club.

Salman Agha’s 107 helped Pakistan post 305 in the opening match of the ODI tri-series.

Babar Azam became the fifth Pakistani batter to complete 16,000 runs in international cricket across all formats during the opening match of the ODI tri-nation series against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

The Pakistan batter reached the landmark while scoring 45, joining Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Yousuf, Younis Khan and Javed Miandad among the country’s players to have crossed the mark.

His innings contributed to Pakistan’s total of 305 after Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to field. The hosts were bowled out in the final over, setting the visitors a target of 306.

Salman Agha led Pakistan’s batting effort with 107 off 90 deliveries. Saad Baig contributed 39, while Hasan Nawaz added 37.

Among the other batters, Arafat Minhas scored 18, Fakhar Zaman made 16 and Saim Ayub managed seven.