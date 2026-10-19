Azma Bokhari’s daughter weds in Lahore, Maryam Nawaz attends nikah ceremony

Wadiat Fatima married Barrister Syed Musa Raza at a private ceremony on Sunday.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz attended and congratulated the couple.

Provincial ministers and other political and government figures joined the celebrations.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari’s daughter, Wadiat Fatima, married Barrister Syed Musa Raza at a private nikah ceremony in Lahore on Sunday.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz attended the occasion and congratulated the newlyweds, joining several prominent political and government figures at the gathering.

Those present included Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Zaheer Iqbal Channar, Special Assistant Salma Butt and Parliamentary Secretary Shazia Rizwan.

Guests extended their congratulations to the couple and wished them a happy and prosperous married life.