Azma Bokhari makes surprise visit to Punjab Institute of Cardiology

Punjab Information and Culture Minister Azma Bokhari visited the hospital on Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s directions.

She spoke individually with patients in several wards, who said they were satisfied with their treatment and the facilities.

Bokhari praised the hospital’s modern equipment, cleanliness and the way staff treated patients.

Punjab Information and Culture Minister Azma Bokhari made an unannounced visit to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) on the directions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, speaking with patients about their treatment and the services available at the hospital.

Bokhari visited several wards and asked patients individually about the care they were receiving. Patients she spoke with expressed satisfaction with the medical facilities and treatment arrangements.

The minister praised the hospital’s cleanliness and commended doctors and paramedical staff for treating patients with courtesy and respect. She said the availability of modern machinery, high-quality medical equipment and advanced treatment facilities at PIC reflected progress in Punjab’s health sector.

Bokhari described timely access to public services and basic facilities as central to good governance. She also spoke about the significance of patients’ prayers, saying she believed they were often answered quickly.

She said Maryam Nawaz wanted people to receive quality healthcare with dignity and care and to be able to access it easily. Bokhari credited the chief minister’s commitment to improving healthcare for the provision of modern facilities and said Punjab’s public welfare initiatives would be remembered for generations.