‘Udta Teer’ Trailer Raises Questions Over Portrayal of Pakistani Spy

Ayushmann Khurrana plays a Pakistani spy who loses his memory during a mission.

The trailer turns his mistaken identity into a spy comedy.

Its jokes about Pakistani characters may draw scrutiny from viewers in Pakistan.

The trailer for Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film Udta Teer has introduced a comedy built around Bilal Ahmed, a Pakistani spy who forgets who he is and comes to believe he is Indian.

After suffering a head injury, Bilal is taken in by Indian officials and begins working with a counterterrorism unit. He retains his fighting skills but cannot remember his own identity, even when he is assigned to investigate a figure named Bilal Ahmed.

The premise gives the trailer its central joke, but its portrayal of Pakistani characters may also raise questions for viewers in Pakistan. Alongside the action and mistaken identity, the preview uses exaggerated accents and familiar spy-film stereotypes for humour.

The trailer offers only a first look at the story, leaving it unclear how the full film will handle those characters. Produced by Dharma Productions and also starring Sara Ali Khan, Udta Teer is scheduled for release on October 9.