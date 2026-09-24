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GCC Chief Praises Pakistan’s Diplomatic Role in Regional Peace Talks

PT Web Desk September 24, 2026
  • GCC Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi meets Ishaq Dar in New York.
  • Al Budaiwi commends Pakistan’s use of dialogue and diplomacy to support regional stability.
  • Both sides discuss closer ties in trade, investment, energy and security.
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Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi praised Pakistan’s efforts to promote regional peace through dialogue during a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in New York on Thursday.

The two met on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly. Al Budaiwi also acknowledged Pakistan’s close ties with the GCC and its member countries.

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Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its relationship with the Gulf bloc. Their discussions covered opportunities to expand cooperation in trade, investment, energy and security, as well as other areas of shared interest.

Both sides agreed to continue working together to support peace, stability and prosperity across the region.

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