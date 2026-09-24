Pakistan Beat China 3-0 for Third Straight Asian Games Hockey Win

Abubakar Mehmood, Sufyan and Hannan Shahid scored in the second quarter.

Pakistan kept a clean sheet and moved to nine points in Pool B.

The team will face pool leaders Malaysia on Saturday.

Pakistan defeated China 3-0 in their Pool B match at the 2026 Asian Games men’s hockey competition, securing a third consecutive victory.

After a goalless first quarter, captain Abubakar Mehmood put Pakistan ahead with a penalty corner in the 19th minute. Sufyan converted another penalty corner five minutes later, before Hannan Shahid scored a field goal in the 28th minute to give Pakistan a 3-0 lead at halftime.

China could not find a way back into the match after the break. Pakistan maintained their lead despite Zikriya Hayat receiving a green card in the third quarter.

Pakistan had opened their campaign with a 9-0 win over Thailand and followed it with a 5-1 victory against Uzbekistan. The win over China took them to nine points and second place in Pool B, with a goal difference of plus 16.

Malaysia also have nine points but lead the pool on goal difference. Pakistan face them on Saturday in their penultimate group match, with first place in Pool B at stake.