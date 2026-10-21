At least 10 killed, 32 injured as bus overturns in Rajanpur

A Karachi-bound departure for Dera Ghazi Khan ended in a fatal crash on the Indus Highway.

Rescue officials said the speeding bus struck a divider near Bangla Hidayat and overturned.

Hospitals were placed on emergency footing as CM Maryam Nawaz ordered treatment and action against those responsible.

At least 10 passengers lost their lives and 32 others were injured when a bus travelling from Karachi to Dera Ghazi Khan struck a road divider and overturned in Punjab’s Rajanpur district on Wednesday, rescue officials said.

The crash occurred near Bangla Hidayat on the Indus Highway. Rescue officials said the bus was speeding when it hit the divider.

Emergency teams arrived shortly afterwards and transported the injured passengers and bodies to a nearby hospital. An emergency was declared at Rajanpur’s District Headquarters Hospital and other hospitals in the surrounding area to handle the casualties.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed sorrow over the deaths and extended condolences to the victims’ families. She directed authorities to provide the best possible medical care to the injured and prayed for their speedy recovery.

On the chief minister’s instructions, the Rajanpur deputy commissioner visited the crash site to oversee rescue operations. Maryam Nawaz also ordered immediate action against those responsible for the accident.

The crash followed another fatal accident in Multan a day earlier, when a speeding car struck a road divider, killing all five occupants. The victims were residents of Shujaabad.

Road accidents are frequently reported across Pakistan’s highways and motorways. Common contributing factors include speeding, reckless driving, driver fatigue, inadequate vehicle maintenance and deteriorating road conditions.