Asim Munir arrives in Tehran for talks amid Pakistan’s Iran-US mediation efforts

Field Marshal Asim Munir reached Tehran on Tuesday with a delegation of Pakistani officials.

The visit follows earlier talks aimed at easing tensions and securing a negotiated settlement between Iran and the United States.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said Pakistan remained committed to mediation despite setbacks.

Field Marshal Asim Munir arrived in Tehran on Tuesday for meetings with senior Iranian officials, Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency reported, as Pakistan continues its diplomatic efforts to bring Iran and the United States towards a negotiated settlement.

Accompanied by a delegation of Pakistani officials, the chief of army staff and chief of defence forces is making the latest in a series of visits to the Iranian capital linked to Islamabad’s mediation efforts.

Pakistan previously helped secure an interim peace agreement through the Islamabad Memorandum, signed in June. However, the agreement soon faltered as fighting between Iran and the United States resumed.

Munir last visited Tehran on August 24 alongside Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Those discussions focused on reducing regional tensions, breaking the military stalemate and exploring a negotiated resolution to the conflict.

His latest visit comes a day after Naqvi reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the peace process during an address at the Global Security Forum in Doha. The interior minister said Islamabad had “never gave up” on efforts to bring Washington and Tehran together, even during difficult stages of the conflict.

Naqvi credited Munir with playing a significant role in narrowing differences between the two sides. He also recalled the signing of the 14-point Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding on June 18 and the subsequent Lake Lucerne Summit in Switzerland, jointly organised by Pakistan and Qatar.