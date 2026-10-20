Amazon plans over 300,000 US holiday hires in first increase in three years

Seasonal, part-time and full-time positions will be available across Amazon’s core US operations.

Average hourly pay will reach nearly $24 for full-time workers and $20 for seasonal employees.

Eligible seasonal staff will receive the same healthcare benefits as regular full-time employees from next year.

Amazon announced on Tuesday that it plans to hire more than 300,000 workers across the United States for the holiday shopping season, increasing its recruitment target for the first time in three years as it prepares for heavier order volumes.

The online retailer had hired 250,000 workers for the holiday period in each of the previous three years. This year’s recruitment will cover seasonal, part-time and full-time positions across its core US operations.

The hiring announcement comes as retailers prepare for stronger holiday spending. The National Retail Federation forecast last week that US holiday sales would rise 4.2% from a year earlier, taking total spending above $1 trillion.

Amazon said full-time employees would earn at least $20 an hour, with average hourly pay reaching nearly $24. Seasonal workers will receive average hourly wages of $20.

The company also announced expanded healthcare coverage for seasonal staff. Beginning next year, those working at least 30 hours a week will qualify for the healthcare benefits available to regular full-time employees.

The move follows Walmart’s announcement last week that it was broadening healthcare benefits for its workforce, as rising medical expenses add to the financial pressure on Americans already facing higher living costs.

Amazon’s holiday recruitment push comes after the company announced a small number of layoffs earlier this month, mainly affecting its retail division.