Torrential Rain Floods Rawalpindi, Nullah Lai Rises to Dangerous Level

Heavy monsoon rain flooded several neighbourhoods, bringing daily life to a standstill.

Rescue teams evacuated 76 people trapped in floodwater and moved them to safer locations.

Nullah Lai rose to around 30 feet, prompting warning sirens and evacuation alerts.

Shamsabad received 211mm of rain, while 186mm was recorded at New Katarian.

Torrential monsoon rain triggered severe urban flooding across Rawalpindi, inundating residential and commercial areas, disrupting traffic and bringing daily life to a standstill.

Rainwater entered homes and shops in several neighbourhoods, damaging furniture, appliances, merchandise and other valuable belongings. Residents in low-lying localities struggled to protect their properties as water levels rose rapidly.

Some of the worst-affected areas included Raja Bazaar, Ganj Mandi, Pirwadhai, Gawalmandi, Murree Road, Sadiqabad, Shamsabad, Jamia Masjid Road, Workshopi Mohalla, Javed Colony, Nadeem Colony, Rahimabad, Arya Mohalla, Dhok Khabba, Amarpura, Waris Khan and Kuri Road.

Roads, streets and markets in these areas turned into pools, leaving vehicles stranded and making travel extremely difficult. Traffic movement was severely affected on several major routes as accumulated rainwater overwhelmed the city’s drainage system.

Rescue teams carried out emergency operations in flooded localities and evacuated 76 people trapped in rising water. The rescued residents were moved to safer locations, while emergency personnel remained deployed in vulnerable areas.

The water level in Nullah Lai reportedly rose to around 30 feet following the intense rainfall, creating a serious flood threat for nearby communities. Authorities sounded warning sirens and advised residents of low-lying areas to remain alert and prepare for evacuation if required.

Rainfall totals exceeded 128mm at several monitoring points across Rawalpindi. Shamsabad recorded the heaviest downpour at 211mm, followed by 186mm at New Katarian, contributing to the rapid rise in Nullah Lai and widespread water accumulation.

Emergency teams continued monitoring the water level in Nullah Lai and conducting drainage operations. Residents were advised to avoid flooded roads, drains, underpasses and electricity poles, keep children away from accumulated water and contact Rescue 1122 in case of an emergency.