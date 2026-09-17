Pakistan Seeks Neutral Venue for Asian Champions Trophy, Refuses to Play in India

PHF has asked the Asian Hockey Federation to relocate the tournament or move Pakistan’s matches to a neutral venue.

Federation chief Mohiuddin Ahmed Wani cited security concerns and sensitive relations between Pakistan and India.

The six-team tournament is scheduled for October 27 to November 5 in Jalandhar and Mohali.

Pakistan has refused to play its matches in India at the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026, asking the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) to arrange a neutral venue for the national team.

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Ad Hoc President Mohiuddin Ahmed Wani said the federation had formally requested either the relocation of the entire tournament or the transfer of all matches involving Pakistan to a neutral venue. He cited the sensitive situation between Pakistan and India, along with prevailing security concerns, as the reasons behind the request.

The tournament is scheduled to take place from October 27 to November 5, with matches planned in Jalandhar and Mohali. Pakistan, India, China, Japan, Malaysia and South Korea are expected to compete.

Wani said the federation’s priority was to ensure a safe, dignified and suitable environment for Pakistani players and officials. He stressed that the request did not affect Pakistan’s commitment to the Asian Champions Trophy or its participation in international hockey.

Pakistan remained ready to face India and every other member country of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), he said, reiterating the PHF’s position that sport should be kept separate from politics.

Wani expressed hope that the AHF would give positive consideration to the request and move Pakistan’s fixtures to a neutral venue, allowing the team to participate fully and without interruption.