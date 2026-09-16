Ali Zafar Defends Katrina Kaif Against Postpartum Criticism, Urges Men to Show Kindness

Ali Zafar posted a video supporting his Bollywood co-star Katrina Kaif over negative comments about her postpartum appearance.

He urged men to reconsider how they view and comment on women’s bodies.

The singer and actor called for kindness and understanding of women’s experiences after childbirth.

Singer and actor Ali Zafar has spoken out in support of his Bollywood co-star Katrina Kaif, posting a video on social media in response to negative comments about her postpartum appearance.

In the video, Zafar encouraged men to reflect on their attitudes towards women’s bodies and show greater sensitivity when discussing physical changes after childbirth.

He said men cannot fully understand what women go through and urged them to approach the subject with kindness and understanding.

His message challenged criticism of women’s postpartum bodies, calling on fellow men to respond with empathy rather than judgement.