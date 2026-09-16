KP Health Programme Records 47.43% C-Section Rate, Raises Oversight Concerns

C-sections account for 47.43% of deliveries under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health programme.

Private hospitals performed 83.4% of the programme’s C-sections, according to a report.

Hospitals receive Rs26,575 for a C-section, compared with Rs15,129 for a normal delivery.

Nearly half of deliveries under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health programme are performed through Caesarean section, according to a report that raises concerns about the medical justification for some procedures and the monitoring of participating hospitals.

The report puts the C-section delivery rate at 47.43%, with private hospitals accounting for 83.4% of all C-sections carried out under the programme.

It also identifies cases in which financial considerations were cited as a factor in choosing surgical delivery over normal delivery, prompting questions about whether medical necessity consistently guides these decisions.

Under the programme’s payment structure, hospitals receive Rs26,575 for a C-section and Rs15,129 for a normal delivery—a difference of Rs11,446.

The findings highlight the need for closer scrutiny of the reasons recorded for C-sections, alongside stronger monitoring of hospital claims and billing practices under the programme.