Dar Meets UN General Assembly President, Pledges Pakistan’s Support

Ishaq Dar met UN General Assembly President Khalilur Rahman in New York.

Dar assured him of Pakistan’s support during the Assembly’s 81st session.

The two discussed the UN’s role in addressing global challenges and other matters of mutual interest.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met Khalilur Rahman, president of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, on the sidelines of its proceedings in New York on Friday.

Dar congratulated Rahman on assuming the presidency and assured him of Pakistan’s support and constructive engagement throughout his tenure, the Foreign Office said.

The two discussed the importance of multilateral cooperation and the UN’s role in addressing global challenges. They also exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.

Dar expressed confidence in Rahman’s leadership and said Pakistan would continue to support the General Assembly’s work in the year ahead.