Bahrain Praises Pakistan’s Role in Promoting Regional Peace

Ishaq Dar met Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani in New York.

The ministers discussed preparations for the third session of the Joint Ministerial Commission.

They agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation and maintain close coordination on regional and international matters.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Friday.

The ministers reviewed Pakistan-Bahrain relations and discussed preparations for the forthcoming third session of their Joint Ministerial Commission. They also exchanged views on regional and international developments.

Al Zayani praised Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting peace and stability in the region. Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation between the two countries and maintaining close coordination through bilateral talks and international forums.