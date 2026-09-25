Gilani Calls for Stronger Pakistan-Belarus Ties, Signs Parliamentary MoU

Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani and Belarusian parliamentary leader Natalya Kochanova signed an agreement to strengthen cooperation between the two legislatures.

Their talks covered trade, investment, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and technology.

Gilani visited Minsk Tractor Plant, where discussions included the possible resumption of tractor assembly in Pakistan.

Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani called for Pakistan and Belarus to turn their longstanding friendship into closer economic and parliamentary cooperation during an official visit to Minsk on Friday.

Gilani travelled to Belarus at the invitation of Natalya Kochanova, chairperson of the Council of the Republic. He thanked her for the welcome and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening ties between the two countries.

The two leaders held a one-on-one meeting before talks with their delegations. They reviewed bilateral and parliamentary relations, progress on the 2025–2027 Roadmap for Cooperation, parliamentary friendship groups, regional links, interbank cooperation and humanitarian exchanges.

Gilani said both countries had opportunities to work more closely in trade, investment, agriculture, industry, pharmaceuticals and technology, alongside stronger people-to-people contacts. The delegations also discussed joint ventures, technology transfer and assembly production.

During the visit, Gilani and Kochanova signed a memorandum of understanding between the Senate of Pakistan and Belarus’s Council of the Republic. The agreement sets out a framework for regular parliamentary exchanges, closer links between the two institutions, interregional cooperation and coordination at international parliamentary forums. Gilani described it as a practical step towards deeper parliamentary ties.

Gilani also toured Minsk Tractor Plant, where he was briefed on its production capacity and agricultural machinery. The Pakistani delegation was told that more than 70,000 Belarusian tractors have been supplied to Pakistan over the years.

Talks at the plant covered increased tractor exports, modern farming equipment, technology cooperation and the possible resumption of tractor assembly in Pakistan. Gilani visited the plant’s Museum-Industrial Center of Labor Glory, received a briefing on its 80-year history, exchanged souvenirs and signed the Book of Honoured Guests.