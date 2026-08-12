Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Give Government 72-Hour Ultimatum, Warn of Nationwide Strike

Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association has given the government 72 hours to accept its demands.

Dealers have threatened to shut petrol pumps nationwide from 6am on August 15.

The strike will continue for an indefinite period if the demands remain unresolved.

Association says around 14,000 petroleum dealers across Pakistan are awaiting government action.

The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association has given the government a 72-hour ultimatum, warning that petrol pumps across the country will be shut for an indefinite period if its demands are not accepted.

The association announced that the nationwide shutdown would begin at 6am on August 15 if the government fails to address the dealers’ concerns within the deadline. It said petrol pumps would remain closed until its demands are accepted.

Association Chairman Malik Khuda Bakhsh announced the planned strike during a press conference alongside other office-bearers.

He said the decision was taken following a meeting of petroleum dealers from across the country. Dealers representing different areas participated in the meeting and agreed to adopt a joint strategy to press the government for a resolution of their issues.

According to Malik Khuda Bakhsh, the government had previously been given two weeks to respond to the dealers’ demands, but that period has now expired without a resolution.

He said the government was subsequently informed through a letter that approximately 14,000 petroleum dealers across Pakistan were putting increasing pressure on the association and were waiting for their concerns to be addressed.

The association has now set the 72-hour deadline as its final warning, saying that failure to reach an agreement would result in an indefinite nationwide closure of petrol pumps beginning August 15.