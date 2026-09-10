Pakistan, Türkiye Reaffirm United Position on Palestine, Agree to Strengthen Regional Coordination

Ishaq Dar and Hakan Fidan reiterated their shared position on Palestine during a telephone conversation.

Both sides backed international measures against illegal Israeli settlements and efforts toward a two-state solution.

The foreign ministers agreed to maintain close coordination and meet during the UN General Assembly in New York.

Pakistan and Türkiye have reaffirmed their common position on Palestine and agreed to remain closely engaged on key regional developments.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, during which the two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and discussed regional issues of mutual concern, according to the Foreign Office.

The ministers reiterated their support for a joint statement issued by eight Arab and Islamic countries, including measures introduced by the United Kingdom to restrict imports originating from illegal Israeli settlements.

They also welcomed a joint initiative by Britain and other European countries supporting a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Dar and Fidan agreed to continue consultations on regional affairs and strengthen coordination with Saudi Arabia and Egypt through the four-country regional forum.

The two foreign ministers also confirmed plans to meet in New York on the sidelines of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly session.