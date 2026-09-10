France Withdraws Support for Infantino’s FIFA Re-Election Bid

The French Football Federation has unanimously withdrawn its support for Gianni Infantino ahead of the March 2027 FIFA presidential election.

France joins Belgium, Italy, Scotland, Sweden and Wales in opposing Infantino following controversy over FIFA’s abandoned private investment proposal.

Infantino remains the only declared candidate, although CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani is considered a potential challenger.

The French Football Federation (FFF) announced on Thursday that it will not support Gianni Infantino’s bid for another term as FIFA president, citing a breakdown of trust and growing concerns over the organisation’s governance.

The unanimous decision places France alongside Belgium, Italy, Scotland, Sweden and Wales, which have also withdrawn their backing for the 56-year-old Swiss official ahead of the FIFA presidential election scheduled for March 2027.

FFF president Philippe Diallo said the confidence previously placed in Infantino had been betrayed, adding that FIFA’s current approach to managing international football no longer aligned with France’s position.

Diallo said France had both the responsibility and the standing to express its concerns as one of FIFA’s founding members. He also highlighted the country’s sporting influence, noting that France had remained among the top three teams in the FIFA rankings for the past decade.

FIFA confirmed last weekend that Infantino would seek re-election. He is currently the only candidate to have formally entered the race, although CONCACAF president and FIFA vice-president Victor Montagliani is widely viewed as a possible challenger.

Montagliani, once regarded as a close ally of Infantino, had begun distancing himself from the FIFA president even before the withdrawal of controversial proposals involving private investment in major football competitions.

Pressure on Infantino intensified after FIFA unveiled plans in late July to establish a commercial subsidiary responsible for operating major tournaments, including the men’s and women’s World Cups and the Club World Cup.

Under the proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise initiative, private investors would have been allowed to acquire stakes in the newly created company. The plan drew strong opposition from football governing bodies and was eventually shelved.

UEFA threatened to boycott FIFA competitions in response to the proposal. Although it later suspended that threat, the European governing body has called for Infantino’s resignation and prepared possible legal proceedings over allegations of “criminal mismanagement”.

Infantino has served as FIFA president since replacing Sepp Blatter in 2016. Despite increasing opposition in Europe, he continues to receive support from influential football authorities elsewhere.

Saudi Arabia, which will host the 2034 World Cup, backed Infantino last month. The Confederation of African Football and South American football governing body CONMEBOL have also expressed their support.

The FFF will now consult relevant stakeholders before deciding which candidate it will back. The presidential vote is due to take place during the FIFA Congress in Rabat, Morocco.