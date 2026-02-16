West Indies Storm Into Super Eights After Crushing Nepal by Nine Wickets

The West Indies became the first team to qualify for the Super Eights of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup after registering a dominant nine-wicket victory over Nepal in match 25 at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. The comprehensive win also ended Nepal’s hopes of progressing further in the tournament.

Chasing a modest target of 134, the Shai Hope-led side made light work of the total, reaching 134 for the loss of just one wicket in 15.2 overs. The Caribbean team displayed control and confidence throughout the run chase, sealing the result with ease.

Captain Shai Hope anchored the innings with an unbeaten 61 off 44 balls. He was well supported first by Brandon King, who scored 22 off 17 deliveries as the pair added 43 runs for the opening wicket. After King’s departure, Shimron Hetmyer joined Hope and contributed a fluent 46 not out from 32 balls. The duo ensured there were no further hiccups and comfortably guided the team to victory.

Earlier in the day, West Indies opted to bowl after winning the toss and immediately put Nepal under pressure. Spinner Akeal Hosein opened the bowling and struck early, dismissing Kushal Bhurtel for just one run on the fifth ball of the first over.

Nepal’s troubles deepened when captain Rohit Paudel was trapped lbw for five by Matthew Forde in the fourth over. The third blow came during the powerplay as Jason Holder removed Aasif Sheikh for 11, despite the batter hitting a couple of early boundaries. At the end of the powerplay, Nepal were struggling at 22 for 3.

The collapse continued after the powerplay, with Aarif Sheikh falling for two runs to Holder. Lokesh Bam was dismissed for 13 by Shamar Joseph in the 11th over, leaving Nepal at 46 for 5. A brief 23-run partnership between Dipendra Singh Airee and Gulsan Jha offered some resistance, but Gulsan was bowled by Roston Chase for 11.

Dipendra Singh Airee stood out as Nepal’s most impressive performer. He forged a vital 54-run partnership with Sompal Kami for the seventh wicket, attempting to rebuild the innings. Dipendra scored a fighting 58 off 47 balls before being dismissed by Holder. Sompal Kami added 26 runs, helping Nepal post 133 for 8 in their allotted 20 overs.

Holder was the pick of the bowlers with outstanding figures of 4 for 27, dismantling the middle order and ensuring Nepal never gained momentum. For Nepal, Nandan Yadav claimed the lone wicket during the chase, finishing with 1 for 24, but it was not enough to prevent a one-sided result.

Brief scores: Nepal 133/8 in 20 overs (Dipendra Singh Airee 58, Sompal Kami 26; Jason Holder 4/27) lost to West Indies 134/1 in 15.2 overs (Shai Hope 61 not out, Shimron Hetmyer 46 not out; Nandan Yadav 1/24).

“Great Feeling”: Shai Hope Reacts As West Indies Become First Team To Reach T20 World Cup Super Eights

West Indies captain Shai Hope expressed delight after his team became the first side to qualify for the Super Eights stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, saying it was a proud moment to begin the campaign exactly as planned.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Hope said the qualification marked an important first step in their bigger ambition of lifting the trophy. He said it was a great feeling to achieve what the team had set out to do from the very beginning of the tournament.

He explained that when the squad boarded the plane for the competition, their immediate goal was to take the right first step. While every player dreams of winning the World Cup, Hope stressed that success comes through a process. He added that the team wants to keep playing its best cricket, continue improving in all departments and ensure they peak at the right time. According to him, when crucial moments arrive in the tournament, the team must be ready to seize them and stay on top.

Hope also emphasized that although the tournament is still in its early stages, it is important for the current squad to build its own identity instead of only relying on the achievements of past generations. He recalled the West Indies’ historic triumphs in the first two 50-over World Cups, describing them as a proud legacy of former greats. However, he echoed head coach Darren Samay’s message that this team has a fresh opportunity to create its own chapter in history.

The skipper said that while inspiration can be drawn from legendary players and successful teams of the past, this group must focus on taking the competition one game at a time and sticking to its processes. Only by doing so, he added, can they write their own story in world cricket.