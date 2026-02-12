ICC T20 Rankings: Saim Ayub Slips From Top, Sahibzada Farhan Rises As Sikandar Raza Reclaims No.1 T20I All-Rounder Spot

Pakistan opener Saim Ayub has dropped from the No.1 position in the ICC Men’s T20I All-Rounder Rankings, while fellow Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan made a strong surge in the latest update released during the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

According to the latest rankings issued by the International Cricket Council, Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza regained the top spot among T20I all-rounders, moving one place up and pushing Ayub down the order. Raza had previously held the No.1 ranking towards the end of last year and reclaimed it after an impressive all-round performance in Zimbabwe’s tournament opener.

Zimbabwe secured a convincing eight-wicket win over Oman in Colombo. Raza played a crucial role in the victory, returning figures of 1 for 17 in four economical overs to restrict Oman to 103 at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground. He later struck the winning runs to cap off a complete performance and earn valuable ranking points.

While Ayub slipped from the summit in the all-rounders’ list, Pakistan found reason to celebrate in the batting rankings. Sahibzada Farhan emerged as one of the biggest movers inside the top 10 after his explosive 73 against the USA. The right-hander jumped four places to secure third position in the T20I batter rankings, strengthening Pakistan’s presence among the world’s leading batters.

Raza was not the only Zimbabwe player to benefit from the rankings reshuffle. Brian Bennett reached a new career-high rating after his unbeaten 48 against Oman, climbing two spots to 19th in the T20I batter standings.

At the top of the batting rankings, India’s Abhishek Sharma continues to hold the No.1 spot ahead of England’s Phil Salt. New Zealand’s Tim Seifert moved up to eighth, Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis jumped six places to 12th, while Scotland’s George Munsey, India’s Ishan Kishan and Netherlands batter Michael Levitt also recorded notable gains.

In the T20I bowlers’ rankings, India’s Varun Chakravarthy maintains a narrow lead over Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed at the summit. Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga climbed one place to fifth among bowlers.

Outside the top 10, there was significant movement as well. India’s Arshdeep Singh rose three places to 11th, while Pakistan’s Salman Mirza jumped nine spots to 13th. Zimbabwe’s Brad Evans advanced 16 places to equal 15th, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner moved up to equal 19th, and Scotland’s Bradley Currie registered one of the biggest gains, climbing 25 places to 24th.