PAK vs IND: Kishan’s 77 Powers India To 61-Run Victory Over Pakistan In T20 World Cup

A blazing half-century from Ishan Kishan and a disciplined all-round bowling display guided India to a commanding 61-run win over Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup clash in Colombo on Sunday.

After posting a strong total of 175 for 7, India bundled out Pakistan for 114 in 18 overs to maintain their unbeaten run in Group A. With three wins from three matches, India remain at the top of the group. Pakistan slipped to third place with two wins and one defeat, while the USA sit second with two wins and two losses.

Chasing 176, Pakistan suffered a nightmare start. Sahibzada Farhan fell for a four-ball duck to Hardik Pandya, caught off a top edge by Rinku Singh. In the following over, Jasprit Bumrah struck twice, trapping Saim Ayub lbw for six and dismissing captain Salman Ali Agha for four. Pakistan were reeling at 13 for 3 inside two overs.

Babar Azam struggled to find rhythm, while Usman Khan tried to counter-attack. However, Axar Patel removed Babar for a seven-ball five, leaving Pakistan at 34 for 4. Usman continued to score freely and, along with Shadab Khan, pushed the total past 50 in 7.1 overs. At the halfway stage, Pakistan were 71 for 4, with Usman and Shadab attempting a recovery.

The resistance ended when Axar produced a crucial breakthrough, with Kishan effecting a sharp stumping to dismiss Usman for 44 off 34 balls, an innings that included six fours and a six. Pakistan’s collapse resumed as Mohammed Nawaz and Shadab departed in quick succession. Varun Chakravarthy and Hardik Pandya tightened the grip further, and wickets continued to tumble.

Rinku Singh’s safe hands in the field supported the bowlers, while Abrar Ahmed fell lbw for a golden duck. Pakistan were eventually bowled out for 114 in 18 overs. Axar Patel was the standout performer with 2 for 29, while Hardik Pandya (2/16), Bumrah (2/17) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/17) each claimed two wickets.

Earlier, India recovered from a shaky start after being asked to bat first. Pakistan captain Salman Agha dismissed Abhishek Sharma for a four-ball duck in the opening over. Kishan then took control, attacking Shaheen Afridi and Abrar Ahmed with confidence.

Kishan and Tilak Varma built an 87-run partnership for the second wicket, stabilising the innings. Kishan brought up his half-century in just 27 deliveries, marking the third-fastest fifty in India-Pakistan T20I encounters. He eventually fell for a superb 77 off 40 balls, striking 10 fours and three sixes. His knock stands among the highest individual scores in India-Pakistan T20Is.

After Kishan’s dismissal, captain Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma guided India past the 100-run mark. Tilak scored 25 before falling to Ayub, who also dismissed Hardik Pandya for a golden duck in the same over, briefly swinging momentum Pakistan’s way.

Suryakumar added 32 off 29 balls, while late contributions and a 16-run final over from Shaheen Afridi helped India finish at 175 for 7, the highest team total in an India-Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup match.

For Pakistan, Saim Ayub impressed with figures of 3 for 25, while Usman Tariq, Shaheen Afridi and Salman Agha picked up one wicket each. However, Kishan’s brilliance and India’s collective bowling ensured a dominant 61-run triumph in one of cricket’s biggest rivalries.

With the win, India remain unbeaten at the top of Group A with three victories from three matches. Pakistan slipped to third place with two wins and one loss, while the USA occupy second position with two wins and two defeats.

Brief Scores: India 175/7 (Ishan Kishan 77, Suryakumar Yadav 32; Saim Ayub 3/25) beat Pakistan 114 (Usman Khan 44; Axar Patel 2/29) by 61 runs.

Execution Missing As Pakistan Fall To 61-Run Defeat Against India: Salman Agha

Pakistan captain Salman Agha admitted that poor execution and the loss of early wickets cost his side dearly in their 61-run defeat to India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup clash in Colombo on Sunday.

Speaking after the match, Agha said Pakistan’s spinners, who have performed consistently over the last six months, had an off day. He acknowledged that the team believes strongly in its spin attack but felt execution was lacking at crucial moments, particularly with the ball.

Agha also pointed out that losing too many wickets in the powerplay during the chase put Pakistan on the back foot early. He explained that in the first innings, the pitch was tacky and the ball was gripping, making it slightly difficult for batters. However, he felt the surface played better in the second innings, suggesting that Pakistan failed to adapt effectively.

The skipper admitted that high-pressure encounters against India always bring intense emotions, and handling those situations is important. He said the team has enough experience in such matches but now needs to move on quickly. With another game coming up in two days, Agha stressed that Pakistan must focus on winning that fixture to secure qualification for the Super Eights, adding that once they qualify, it would feel like a new tournament.

“We Didn’t Really Give Ourselves A Chance”: Mike Hesson After Pakistan’s 61-Run Loss To India

Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson admitted that his team failed to adjust to the match conditions in their high-pressure clash against India, which ended in a comprehensive 61-run defeat in the Group A fixture of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Speaking during the post-match press conference, Hesson acknowledged that India made better use of the conditions, especially on a surface that offered significant assistance to spin bowlers early in the game. He noted that the ball was gripping and turning sharply in the first innings and felt that the way Ishan Kishan countered the spin attack proved decisive.

According to Hesson, India managed to push their total well beyond what Pakistan believed was par on the pitch. He estimated that India scored around 25 runs more than what was considered competitive on the surface, giving them a clear edge.

However, the coach stressed that Pakistan’s batting was the bigger concern. He said the team did not properly adjust its approach after assessing how the pitch was behaving, which ultimately cost them the match. He remarked that they did not really give themselves a chance to compete effectively in the chase.

Hesson also dismissed suggestions that Pakistan’s decision to bowl first after winning the toss was a defensive move. He explained that both teams would have preferred to bowl first because the pitch was soft and the ball spun much more in the first innings compared to the second. He clarified that the match was played at night, unlike a previous day fixture in Colombo, and insisted that the defeat had nothing to do with the toss but rather with execution.

Responding to questions about the delayed use of Usman Tariq, Hesson defended the bowling strategy. He said Usman has a specific role in the side and is particularly effective when batters are attacking him. While acknowledging that changes could have been made, Hesson expressed confidence in Abrar Ahmed and Shadab Khan, who have delivered in recent wins. He admitted that it did not work on this occasion but maintained that Usman performed well within his assigned role.

The result also extended India’s dominance over Pakistan in T20 World Cup encounters, with India now leading the head-to-head record 8-1 in the tournament’s history.